Two held in Dwarka honor killing case

The investigation revealed that Vinay and Kiran had eloped and got married in August 2020 against the wishes of their families

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring his wife in a suspected honor killing case at Dwarka a week ago, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Rohit Dahiya alias Vicky (22) and Ritik (22), both residents of Sonipat. At around 9 pm on June 24, police had received information regarding shots fired at Ambarhai village in Dwarka.

Incident

Man had succumbed to injuries, wife is presently undergoing treatment

"Vinay Dahiya (23) and his wife Kiran (19), both residents of Gopalpur village in Sonipat, were shot at by some people inside their rented accommodation in Ambarhai," police said. "Vinay was hit by four bullets and succumbed to the injuries, while his wife sustained three bullet injuries and is presently undergoing treatment at Dwarka's Venkateshwar Hospital," they said.

Marriage

Couple got married last year against their families' wishes

"It was also revealed that Vinay and Kiran had eloped and got married in August 2020 against the wishes of their families. Police recorded the statement of Kiran, where she alleged that her cousin Vicky and his accomplices had attacked them," a senior police officer said. "Vinay and Kiran belonged to the same village and their families were against the marriage," the officer said.

Petition

They had also filed a petition for protection last year

"The couple feared that they might be eliminated by Kiran's relatives and filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection in August 2020," the officer added. During the investigation, it was found that there were at least four people involved in the attack, and two of the accused were identified as Kiran's brother Aman Dahiya and cousin Rohit.

Information

Family feared the marriage earned them a bad reputation

There was resentment among Kiran's family as they believed that her marriage with Vinay in the same gotra had earned them a bad reputation in the community. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said police arrested the two accused from Haryana's Rohtak.

Conspiracy

Kiran's brother hatched the conspiracy to eliminate the couple

"During interrogation, they disclosed that Aman hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the couple. He made a plan with Rohit, Ritik, and another person," the DCP said. "On June 24, they arranged weapons and reached Ambarhai village," Meena said. Three of them went inside the couple's rented house and asked the fourth accused to bolt the main door from outside.

Information

All the accused fled to Rohtak, dumped their mobile phones

Around 8:30 pm, when the couple reached there and opened the door, the accused attacked them with firearms, police said. After the incident, all the accused fled to Rohtak, where Aman took the weapons from Rohit and Ritik and dumped their mobile phones, police said.