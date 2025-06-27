5 behind-the-scenes facts that made 'Cheers' a classic

Cheers is an all-time classic television sitcom that aired from 1982 to 1993, winning the hearts of audiences with its humor and relatable characters. The show, set in a Boston bar, became a cultural phenomenon and continues to be loved by fans. While many know of its iconic theme song and memorable catchphrases, here are five interesting behind-the-scenes facts that made it possible.

Concept change The original concept was different Originally conceived as a hotel-based show, Cheers creators decided to move to a bar to explore the dynamics of regulars coming together. This move enabled intimate storytelling and character development, making the audience feel like a part of the community. It was a pivotal decision that made the show so special.

Casting choices Casting decisions shaped its success The casting process of Cheers was key to its successful definition. Ted Danson wasn't the first choice for the role of Sam Malone; producers pictured an older actor for the role. But Danson's audition impressed them so much that they envisioned a younger, more charismatic Sam. Likewise, Shelley Long's portrayal of Diane Chambers added depth to her character, making one of television's most memorable romantic pairings.

Ratings struggle Low ratings almost led to cancellation In its first season, Cheers battled low ratings and was on the verge of cancellation, having ranked near the bottom among network shows at the time. However, critical acclaim and strong support from NBC executives saw it through those early days. By its third season, viewership soared as word-of-mouth spread about this unique sitcom's quality writing and engaging characters.

Running gag Norm's tab was a running joke One of the most hilarious details often mentioned throughout Cheers was Norm Peterson's constantly rising tab at the bar—a joke fans ran with, wondering how much he owed across 11 seasons! Although never mentioned directly in the episodes (and therefore left to imagination), estimates indicate his tab may have reached thousands if added realistically just from his regular visits alone!