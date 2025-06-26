5 Adam Sandler comedies that still make us laugh

Adam Sandler has been a staple in the comedy film industry for decades, bringing laughter to audiences worldwide. Known for his unique style and humor, Sandler's movies often combine slapstick comedy with heartfelt moments. Today, we look at five must-watch comedy films starring Sandler that showcase his comedic talent and versatility. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to his work, these films are sure to entertain and provide plenty of laughs.

Drive 1 'Happy Gilmore' - A sports comedy classic Happy Gilmore is a sports comedy where an unsuccessful hockey player played by Sandler discovers an unusual talent for golf. The film mixes humor with an underdog story as Happy attempts to win a golf tournament to save his grandma's house. Released in 1996, it remains one of Sandler's most beloved films with memorable quotes and hilarious scenes.

Drive 2 'The Waterboy' - Unlikely hero tale In The Waterboy, Sandler plays Bobby Boucher, a socially awkward waterboy who turns into an unlikely football star. The film portrays Bobby's journey from being a laughingstock to becoming the team's hero with his amazing tackling ability. Released in 1998, this film is famous for its quirky characters and hilarious take on self-discovery.

Drive 3 'Big Daddy' - Heartfelt comedy drama Released in 1999, Big Daddy is a fan-favorite starring Sandler as Sonny Koufax, a man-child who unwittingly becomes the guardian of a young boy, Julian. The film delves into themes of responsibility and personal growth, all while providing plenty of laughs on the side. With its humor and heartwarming moments, Big Daddy continues to be an all-time favorite among fans.

Drive 4 '50 First Dates' - Romantic comedy twist In 50 First Dates, Sandler stars opposite Drew Barrymore in this offbeat romantic comedy. Set in Hawaii, the film revolves around Henry Roth falling for Lucy Whitmore, who suffers from short-term memory loss. Every day comes with the challenge for Henry to make Lucy fall in love with him, all over again. 2004's release cleverly combines romance with comedy.