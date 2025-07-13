'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' struggles on Day 2 at box office
Santosh Singh's "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," starring Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, recently hit theaters but hasn't caught much attention yet.
Billed as a romantic drama, the film is struggling to find its audience.
Film earns only ₹78 lakh in 2 days
The movie earned just ₹35 lakh on day one and ₹43 lakh on Saturday—so only ₹78 lakh in two days.
Average theater occupancy was about 15%, even though it picked up a bit by Saturday night.
With big-budget rivals like "Maalik" already crossing ₹9 crore in two days, this film needs a miracle Day 3 just to hit the ₹1 crore mark.
'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan...': Are viewers interested?
Reviews are mixed—critics noticed Kapoor's first performance but inferred that the story was predictable.
If you're curious about new talent or love romantic dramas, it might be worth a shot, but don't expect anything groundbreaking.
The real test will be whether audiences show up over the weekend.