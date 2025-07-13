'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' struggles on Day 2 at box office

Film earns only ₹78 lakh in 2 days

The movie earned just ₹35 lakh on day one and ₹43 lakh on Saturday—so only ₹78 lakh in two days.

Average theater occupancy was about 15%, even though it picked up a bit by Saturday night.

With big-budget rivals like "Maalik" already crossing ₹9 crore in two days, this film needs a miracle Day 3 just to hit the ₹1 crore mark.