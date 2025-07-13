Next Article
Jackie Shroff joins cast of 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'
Jackie Shroff is officially part of the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film was announced with a fun Instagram video featuring Kartik and Jackie together.
Mark your calendars—the movie hits theaters on February 13, 2026.
Jackie comes fresh off 'Housefull 5'—Kartik-Ananya reunite after 4 years
Shroff comes fresh off his hit Housefull 5, which crossed ₹300 crore worldwide.
This project also brings back the Kartik-Ananya duo after their last team-up in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).
With this cast lineup, the film is shaping up to be worth watching out for.