Theatrical release of 'Bell Bottom' opens gates for 'Sooryavanshi', '83'

Jun 20, 2021

After 'Bell Bottom', Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Ranveer Singh's '83' to get theatrical release

Good news for all the movie buffs! We all by now know Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is going to have a theatrical release on July 27. Following those footsteps, the makers of Ranveer Singh's 83, John Abraham's Attack, and Rohit Shetty-directorial Sooryavanshi are also reportedly planning to release these big movies in theaters. Notably, Kumar is the lead actor in the cop-action drama, Sooryavanshi.

Details

Theaters to open next month at 50% capacity

As per a report in Moneycontrol, theaters are set to gradually re-open across the nation. Moreover, the Maharashtra government allowed TV/movie shoots this month and the reopening of theaters in certain areas. Recently, the Punjab government also gave permission for cinemas to operate at 50% capacity from June 15. So, people in certain places can finally watch their favorite stars on the big screen.

Movie Releases

Abraham's 'Attack' to release around the Independence Day weekend

Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2 was supposed to release on Eid but got postponed. However, his Attack will release on August 13, a source told Mid-Day. "The exhibitors want to give Sooryavanshi and 83 their due for standing by them through 2020. It is possible that the cop caper will arrive in October, followed by Ranveer Singh's cricket drama in November," the source added.

Projects

Kumar to have two releases this year

Meanwhile, Kumar recently took to social media to announce the release date of his most-anticipated movie, Bell Bottom, which is set to hit big screens on July 27. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is another movie that is looking forward to a theatrical release. Reports claim that the makers are trying to book the Gandhi Jayanti holiday (October 2) for this movie to releases in cinemas.

Cast

'Sooryavanshi' will also star Singh and Ajay Devgn

Kumar's next big release, Sooryavanshi, is a type of a sequel to Singh-starrer Simmba, which was a continued story to Devgn's Singham Returns. Simmba had cameos of both Devgn (reprised his Singham character) and Kumar as cops. Now, the upcoming movie will have Devgn and Singh in cameos. No prizes to guess that they will play police officers. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.