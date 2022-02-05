Entertainment

Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19; under home isolation: Reports

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 05, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

Jaya Bachchan is the second cast member from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ to test COVID-19 positive

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has become the latest celebrity in the country to test positive for COVID-19. According to reports, she is under home quarantine currently. Notably, she was among those from the Bachchan family who did not contract the deadly virus during the first wave in 2020. To recall, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested positive back then.

Information Bachchan is currently under home isolation

Media reports further added that the Bachchan family and their staff members get themselves tested every month as a precautionary measure. It was also reported earlier Bachchan's daughter Shweta had also contracted the virus. And, as far as Bachchan is concerned, she is reportedly under home isolation and is recovering. No official statements regarding her positive test result have been released so far.

Details This comes days after Shabana Azmi tested positive

According to a report by The Times of India on Friday, it had been five days since Bachchan got the result. To note, her co-star from the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shabana Azmi, tested positive on Tuesday. Azmi took to social media to reveal the same, while urging all those who were in contact with her to get tested, too.

Updates Shooting of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' postponed?

As the second person from the cast of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has now tested positive, filmmaker Karan Johar had reportedly decided to postpone the shooting schedule. A report in Bollywood Hungama added that the schedule was supposed to take off on February 2. However, some reports also claim that the shooting schedule is happening as per the plan.

Facts Johar's first directorial after a 5-year hiatus

Formally announced on July 6 last year on Ranveer Singh's birthday, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Johar's comeback to direction after a five-year break. Apart from Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bachchan, Azmi, and Dharmendra will be seen in key roles. To recall, Johar's last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The upcoming Singh-Bhatt starrer is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release.