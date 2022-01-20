COVID-19: India reports over 3L cases; Omicron tally crosses 9K-mark

COVID-19: India reports over 3L cases; Omicron tally crosses 9K-mark

Pratyush Deep Kotoky Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 11:57 am 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 93.69%.

India on Thursday reported over three lakh new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 19,24,051. Active cases now account for 5.03% of the total cases. The country's Omicron tally reached 9,287 on Thursday, up 3.63% since Wednesday. Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.69%, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Thursday reported 12.2% higher COVID-19 cases than the day before.

The country's active caseload and weekly positivity rates continue to increase at an alarming rate.

The spike in infections—dubbed India's "third wave"—has been attributed to the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Significantly, the majority of cases are concentrated in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Statistics Over 2.2L patients discharged

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,82,18,773 COVID-19 cases till Thursday morning. The death toll reached 4,87,693. With 2,23,990 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries climbed to 3,58,07,029. In the past 24 hours, 3,17,532 new cases and 491 fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06%.

States Maharashtra worst-hit state

Maharashtra reported 43,697 new COVID-19 cases along with 46,591 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 34,199 new cases and 8,193 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 40,499 fresh cases and 23,209 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 26,981 new cases and 17,456 discharges. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,057 new cases and 1,222 recoveries.

Vaccination Over 159 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 12 pm on Thursday, India administered over 159.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, more than 67 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 92 crore people have received at least one dose. On Thursday alone, India administered over 12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 12 pm, including over six lakh second doses and nearly four lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data Over 60 lakh precautionary doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 60 lakh "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Thursday, over 74,000 healthcare/frontline workers and more than 1.1 lakh elderly people were given the precautionary dose till 12 pm.

Trend India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, 2021, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections declined after the second wave peaked, India crossed the three-crore mark on June 23. India crossed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020, and the two-crore mark on May 4, 2021.

Recent news Omicron doesn't generate immunity in unvaccinated: Study

A new pre-print study from the United States shows that infection with the Omicron variant may not generate broad immunity in unvaccinated individuals that can protect against other variants. However, in vaccinated individuals, Omicron infection can boost existing immunity, thereby allowing the individual to fight off another infection better. The study was conducted by a team comprising Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna.