COVID-19: India reports 10K+ infections; 125 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 15, 2021, 04:49 pm

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Monday reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.34 lakh, the lowest in 523 days. Active cases now account for just 0.39% of the total cases. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.26%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.12%. It has been under 2% for the last 42 days.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India on Monday reported a marginally lower number of COVID-19 cases than the day before. After several weeks, India's weekly positivity rate has also dipped below 1% on Monday. However, Kerala continues to contribute over 50% of the total COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, the Centre is also ramping up nationwide vaccination drive by making more vaccines available to states.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.44 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,44,47,536 COVID-19 cases till Monday morning. The death toll reached 4,63,655. With 11,926 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stood at 3,38,49,785. In the past 24 hours, 10,229 new cases and 125 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99%. It has remained under 2% the last 52 days

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021

States

Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra reported 956 new COVID-19 cases along with 966 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 5,848 new cases and 7,228 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 236 new cases and 264 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 805 new cases and 929 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 208 new cases and 247 recoveries.

Vaccinations

Over 112 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 4:30 pm on Monday, India had administered over 112.8 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 37.4 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 75.4 crore people have received at least one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 52.6 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 4:30 pm, including over 36.7 lakh second doses, and over 15.8 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

Over 20 crore doses unutilized

Over 20.20 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry said. It said over 124 crore doses had been provided to states/UTs so far through the free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category. The Centre is also planning to ramp up nationwide vaccination as it looks forward to rolling out Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.