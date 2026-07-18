Ahuja debuts in 'Hero Ki Horrorine' with Govinda dance cameo

Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is stepping into Bollywood with Hero Ki Horrorine, and there's a special twist: Govinda himself will join him for a dance number.

It's the first time the father-son duo will share the screen, making this debut extra memorable.

Adding to the family vibe, Sunita Ahuja (Yash's mom and Govinda's wife) is also making her acting debut as Yash's on-screen parent.