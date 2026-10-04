Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan to star in Sajid Khan's comedy?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan are reportedly reuniting for an untitled comedy film directed by Sajid Khan. The film will be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and will also star Shriya Saran and Disha Patani. It is expected to go on floors in London soon, reported Mid-Day.
New collaboration
Expect an out-and-out comedy
Kumar and Madhavan were last seen as rivals in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (2025).
A source told the outlet, "Madhavan is excellent at comedy, but he has not done this kind of role before."
"Last year, Akshay and he were seen in the courtroom drama. This is the first time they are paired together in an out-and-out Sajid Khan comedy."
The movie will mark Kumar's reunion with Khan after Housefull 2.
Production timeline
'Hilarious comedy of errors' revolving around middle-aged men
Kumar is currently busy with Samuk, Kanishk Varma's alien survival thriller. Once he wraps it up, he will start shooting for the comedy in a "start-to-finish schedule."
The film is described as a "hilarious comedy of errors, revolving around middle-aged men and mounted on a grand scale."
Patani and Saran will be playing the romantic leads in this project.
Production details
When will the comedy go on floors?
The untitled comedy is expected to begin production in London "by the end of the year or early 2027," after Khan completes his current project Hero Ki Horrorine.
This film stars Yashvardhan Ahuja and Nitanshi Goel.
To recall, Khan was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women and last helmed Humshakals (2014).
He was also slated to direct Kumar's Housefull 4, but exited due to the serious allegations against him.