Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan to star in Sajid Khan's comedy?

Kumar and Madhavan were last seen as rivals in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (2025).

A source told the outlet, "Madhavan is excellent at comedy, but he has not done this kind of role before."

"Last year, Akshay and he were seen in the courtroom drama. This is the first time they are paired together in an out-and-out Sajid Khan comedy."

The movie will mark Kumar's reunion with Khan after Housefull 2.