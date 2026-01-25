Bhushan Kumar confirms Allu Arjun-Sandeep Vanga film is not shelved
What's the story
In 2023, a film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was announced under the T-Series banner. However, as both the actor and director got busy with their respective projects, rumors started circulating that the film had been shelved. Recently, producer Bhushan Kumar put these speculations to rest by confirming that the project is still very much alive.
Revival of interest
Kumar's recent announcement reignited interest in the project
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kumar discussed T-Series's upcoming projects with Vanga. He mentioned Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park, Prabhas's Spirit, and the untitled Vanga-Arjun movie. This reaffirmation from the producer has confirmed that the project is still on.
Actor's commitments
Arjun's busy schedule and potential collaborations
Meanwhile, Arjun recently announced a new film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. His untitled project with Atlee is currently under production and is likely to be released next year. He also has Pushpa 3: The Rampage with Sukumar and may collaborate again with Trivikram. Given their packed schedules, it may take some time for the Vanga-Arjun project to get on floors.