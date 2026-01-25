The film is still on

Bhushan Kumar confirms Allu Arjun-Sandeep Vanga film is not shelved

By Isha Sharma 04:49 pm Jan 25, 202604:49 pm

What's the story

In 2023, a film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was announced under the T-Series banner. However, as both the actor and director got busy with their respective projects, rumors started circulating that the film had been shelved. Recently, producer Bhushan Kumar put these speculations to rest by confirming that the project is still very much alive.