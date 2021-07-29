'2 Phone' review: Video stays with you, song doesn't

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 02:21 pm

'2 Phone' music video stars lovebirds, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who were the participants of Bigg Boss 14, have released their third music video together, titled 2 Phone. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, the song has feet-tapping Punjabi beats. And the real life couple looks adorable in the video. Presented by Anshul Garg's Desi Music factory, the MV has been directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann. Here's our review.

Story

Music video is about Bhasin seeking smartphone-addicted Goni's attention

The video is about Goni being a self-obsessed boyfriend, who fails to pick his girlfriend, Bhasin's calls. It shows how the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor prioritizes selfies than picking up calls, despite having two phones. As she seeks his attention, the Tashan-E-Ishq actress imagines scaring him with a gun, but ends up performing on stage and sings her ordeal. This grabs Goni's attention, finally!

Song

Kakkar's voice fits well with composition and lyrics

In the end, Goni is seen apologizing for his behavior, and Bhasin, after throwing a little tantrum, forgives him. The duo looked extremely adorable in the video, which has been delivered beautifully to the audience. Lyrics are in Punjabi, penned by Kaptaan. Composed by Rajat Nagpal, the music is groovy and sets your mood. Kakkar's voice fits well with the composition and lyrics.

Reaction

Netizens can't 'take their eyes off' Bhasin

Bhasin has overshadowed Goni in this song video. Even the fans agreed, as they lauded the actress' performance and called her "expression queen." One user wrote, "Jasmin is doing acting so naturally and effortlessly," while a few said, "Jasmin slayed the song with her expressions," "CAN'T TAKE MY EYES OFF HER." Another viewer felt as if Bhasin herself was singing the song.

Verdict

This song can be added to wedding playlist, gets 3.5-stars

Must admit, Bhasin has nailed it with her style, expression and dance moves, while Goni too portrays the self-obsessed boyfriend really well. The song has nice dance beats and can qualify for a wedding playlist. However, it's the music video that stays with you even after it gets over, not the track. Verdict: 3.5 stars for the song and 4 stars for music video.