Anand's 'King' teaser lands November 2 on Khan's birthday
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan fans, mark your calendars: the first teaser for his new film King arrives November 2, right on SRK's birthday.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser promises a peek at some mind-blowing visuals and those signature larger-than-life dialogues that SRK is known for.
'King' boasts star-studded cast
King isn't holding back on star power: Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Raghav Juyal all join the cast.
Plus, Kareena Kapoor pops in for a special song called "Daddy Cool" that is planned to be shot in South Africa in October.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, King hits theaters December 24.