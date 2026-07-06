Why Arshad Warsi instantly said yes to 'King'

Decision-making

Warsi on why he said yes to 'King'

In a conversation with Mashable India, Warsi revealed that his decision to join King was influenced by his close relationship with Khan and his family. He said, "Cannot say no to Shah Rukh Khan. You cannot say no. Even when Aryan [Khan] called up. I said what do you want me to do? Gafoor." Warsi played Gafoor Ismail, a don, in Aryan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood.