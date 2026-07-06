Why Arshad Warsi instantly said yes to 'King'
What's the story
Arshad Warsi, who was recently seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro, is awaiting the release of Dhamaal 4. Another big project in his kitty is Shah Rukh Khan's King, which will hit theaters in December 2026. During Dhamaal 4 promotions, Warsi spoke about how he got involved with King and why he immediately agreed to be a part of it.
Decision-making
Warsi on why he said yes to 'King'
In a conversation with Mashable India, Warsi revealed that his decision to join King was influenced by his close relationship with Khan and his family. He said, "Cannot say no to Shah Rukh Khan. You cannot say no. Even when Aryan [Khan] called up. I said what do you want me to do? Gafoor." Warsi played Gafoor Ismail, a don, in Aryan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood.
Family ties
How Warsi came aboard 'Bads of Bollywood'
Warsi fondly remembered his conversation with Aryan before committing to The Bads of Bollywood. He said, "Woh kahaniyan suna raha tha. Maine bola Aryan mujhe kuch nahi sunna. Jab do din tumko jo mujhse karana hai karao." "I am doing it because I love your dad, I love you, that's it. I love your family."
Upcoming projects
Warsi's next is 'Dhamaal 4'
Before audiences see Warsi in King, he will be seen in Dhamaal 4. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast also includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Upendra Limaye. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, Dhamaal 4 is scheduled to release on July 10.
Film details
Everything we know about 'King'
Meanwhile, King will be another major release of the year. The movie, which will mark the theatrical debut of Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, boasts an ensemble cast with Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor, among others. King is set to hit theaters on December 24.