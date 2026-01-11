The show will premiere on February 1

Kim Sharma, Ashmit Patel might join reality show 'The 50'

By Isha Sharma 03:25 pm Jan 11, 202603:25 pm

What's the story

The highly anticipated reality show The 50, which will reportedly be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan, is set to premiere on February 1, 2026. As the name suggests, it will feature 50 contestants from various walks of life. While the makers are yet to announce the official lineup, several celebrities have reportedly been approached for participation. Here's a look at some of them.