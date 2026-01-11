Kim Sharma, Ashmit Patel might join reality show 'The 50'
What's the story
The highly anticipated reality show The 50, which will reportedly be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan, is set to premiere on February 1, 2026. As the name suggests, it will feature 50 contestants from various walks of life. While the makers are yet to announce the official lineup, several celebrities have reportedly been approached for participation. Here's a look at some of them.
Celebrity lineup
Kim Sharma, Nisha Rawal, Ashmit Patel might feature on show
As per Telly Chakkar, actor Kim Sharma (Mohabbatein) is one of the potential participants. Television actor Nisha Rawal, known for her appearances on Nach Baliye 5 and Lock Upp, is also rumored to be a part of the show. Actor Ashmit Patel, who has previously participated in reality shows like Power Couple and Bigg Boss, is another name being speculated.
More names
'The 50' potential contestants: Saba Azad, Emiway, Orry, Shweta Tiwari
Miss Malini reports that several other prominent personalities are rumored to be in talks for The 50. These include Saba Azad, Emiway, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Anshula Kapoor, Tanya Mittal, and Ankita Lokhande. Kusha Kapila and Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife and reality TV personality Dhanashree Verma are also reportedly in negotiations with the makers. Chahal, too, has been approached, according to Siasat.
Show details
'The 50' premiere date and streaming details
New episodes of The 50 will air at 9:00pm on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar. The show is expected to feature intense tasks, eliminations, and gameplay, where contestants will need mental strength, physical endurance, and strategic alliances to reach the finish line.