'Bandar' trailer: Bobby Deol gets caught in a murky trap

The official trailer for the upcoming film Bandar has been released, giving viewers a glimpse into its dark narrative. The film is backed by Zee Studios and produced by Saffron Magicworks, marking the first collaboration between Bobby Deol and director Anurag Kashyap . The trailer immerses viewers in a cynical world of celebrity culture, legal chaos, and deep suspicion. It will be released on June 5.

Character arc From celebrated rockstar to accused criminal Deol plays Sameer Mehra, a once-famous rockstar who is desperately trying to stay relevant while his personal life spirals out of control. The trailer starts with a glimpse of Sameer at a high-profile party, but this polished exterior quickly begins to crack, revealing an unstable man beneath. The narrative takes a turn when he is arrested on sexual assault charges after a woman (Sapna Pabbi) files a complaint against him.

Director's touch Kashyap's signature style is on full display The trailer is filled with Kashyap's signature style: he paints an uncomfortable, dark setting where the protagonist isn't white or black. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sameer's sister, who bluntly calls him an idiot. A large part of the thriller seems to take place behind bars, with disturbing images of Sameer facing violence from fellow inmates and working out in his prison cell. He ends up running (suffering) in circles, quite like a monkey in a circus.

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