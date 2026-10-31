Bollywood gathers at Gupta's home to mourn sudden passing

Bollywood came together on Saturday to honor filmmaker Sanjay Gupta after his sudden passing.

Stars like Fardeen Khan, Rohit Roy, and Gulshan Grover visited his home to pay their respects, joined by filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Milap Zaveri.

Zaveri got emotional recalling their work on films like Kaante and Musafir, showing just how much Gupta meant to those he worked with.