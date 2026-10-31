Bollywood gathers at Gupta's home to mourn sudden passing
Bollywood came together on Saturday to honor filmmaker Sanjay Gupta after his sudden passing.
Stars like Fardeen Khan, Rohit Roy, and Gulshan Grover visited his home to pay their respects, joined by filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Milap Zaveri.
Zaveri got emotional recalling their work on films like Kaante and Musafir, showing just how much Gupta meant to those he worked with.
Dutt pledges 'Kaante 2' for Gupta
Gupta, best known for movies like Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala, died on October 30 after a fall at home.
The news hit the film industry hard: Sanjay Dutt shared memories of their friendship and promised to make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother...
Suniel Shetty also spoke about losing a close friend, reflecting on the strong bonds they built over years of collaboration.