Raksha Bandhan special: Bollywood siblings we want to see on-screen

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 12:34 pm

Bollywood siblings who can make a movie work

India is celebrating Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi on August 22. Although this adorable festival is meant for sisters tying a rakhi and asking their brothers to protect them, nowadays it is more about equally sharing love and respect for each other. Bollywood also has siblings who share strong bonds and haven't worked together in a movie, but their camaraderie can make one work.

#1

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan should do a comedy drama

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children, Sara and Ibrahim, are perfect for a comedy movie of two crazy siblings. According to their online posts, Sara loves to annoy her little brother, who also enjoys her "knock-knock" jokes and their hilarious banter. By now, Sara has already proven her acting talent in Bollywood movies, while Ibrahim will reportedly debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix drama.

#2

Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor in a family movie with half-brother Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and their half-brother Arjun Kapoor's life story in itself is a movie. What if they do a family drama based on their story? It can show how Janhvi and Arjun lost their mothers just before their debut films. And how—after Sridevi's demise—the 2 States actor played the role of big brother. In reality, the bond between them has grown stronger.

#3

An elite high school drama starring Suhana and Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's children are among those star kids who would definitely make the Student of the Year kind of movies look good. Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan have the personality to pull off such elite roles, however, the latter has reportedly made it clear to his father that he wants to be a director, not an actor. But Suhana will follow her dad.

#4

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter should star together in brotherhood movie

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-siblings, but they have always shared a close relationship. And their bond is quite evident from their social media posts. As both of them are fantastic actors, the duo would be a perfect fit for a road adventure film or a brotherhood-themed movie. Ishaan and Shahid can even do a family drama like Sidharth Malhotra's Kapoor & Sons.

#5

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor in Dharma movie

Fans have long been waiting for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor to do a movie together. In fact, the two have earlier admitted that they also wish the same, but have never received a good script. What if their BFF Karan Johar makes a Hum Saath Saath Hai type flick for them and also includes their cousin Ranbir Kapoor? It will be phenomenal!