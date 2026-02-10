Boman Irani promises to 'be there' for '3 Idiots' sequel
What's the story
The possibility of a sequel to the iconic Bollywood film 3 Idiots is generating buzz among fans. Actor Boman Irani, who played Professor Viru Sahastrabuddhe in the original, recently hinted at his involvement in a potential sequel. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said he doesn't have any confirmed information about the project but added, "Whatever Rajkumar Hirani [director] chooses to do, I'll be there for him."
Ongoing ventures
Irani's other ongoing projects
Irani is currently working on the sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla, co-starring Anupam Kher and Ranvir Shorey. He told Mid-Day, "The new director is doing a fantastic job. The spirit of the story is intact." The original film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and the sequel by Prashant Bhagia. Additionally, he may also star in Hirani's next directorial venture Munna Bhai 3.
Film success
About '3 Idiots'
3 Idiots, released in December 2009, was a genre-defining film that received widespread acclaim. Written and directed by Hirani, it starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. The satirical drama also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irani, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya.