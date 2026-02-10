Boman Irani is open to '3 Idiots' sequel

Boman Irani promises to 'be there' for '3 Idiots' sequel

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:40 pm Feb 10, 202612:40 pm

What's the story

The possibility of a sequel to the iconic Bollywood film 3 Idiots is generating buzz among fans. Actor Boman Irani, who played Professor Viru Sahastrabuddhe in the original, recently hinted at his involvement in a potential sequel. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said he doesn't have any confirmed information about the project but added, "Whatever Rajkumar Hirani [director] chooses to do, I'll be there for him."