'Dhurandhar 2' continues rampage, nears ₹1,000cr mark in India
What's the story
Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the box office, entering its third week with a total India net collection of ₹985.02 crore, per Sacnilk. The film, starring Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, is on track to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark in the coming days. Despite a slight dip during weekdays, it has seen another surge in collections during its third weekend.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar 2' mints ₹25.65 crore on day 17
On its 17th day (Saturday) of release, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹25.65 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,179.30 crore and total India net to ₹985.02 crore so far. The film's first-week collection was an impressive ₹674.17 crore, followed by a second-week haul of ₹263.65 crore. It is yet to beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rise (₹1,234.10 crore).
Record-breaking collections
Film's journey so far
Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed the lifetime India collections of several major blockbusters, including RRR (₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (₹646 crore), and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (₹859.70 crore). The film tells the origin story of Singh's character, Jaskirat, and explores his transformation into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in lead roles.