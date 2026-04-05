'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection

'Dhurandhar 2' continues rampage, nears ₹1,000cr mark in India

By Isha Sharma 09:23 am Apr 05, 202609:23 am

What's the story

Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the box office, entering its third week with a total India net collection of ₹985.02 crore, per Sacnilk. The film, starring Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, is on track to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark in the coming days. Despite a slight dip during weekdays, it has seen another surge in collections during its third weekend.