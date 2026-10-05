'Mirzapur' slows down; collects ₹335cr in 31 days
What's the story
Mirzapur: The Movie, the latest offering from the popular Mirzapur franchise, has completed a month in theaters and is still raking in money at the box office. The film has reportedly earned a worldwide gross collection of ₹334.62cr so far, according to Sacnilk. It has been screened across 1,63,543 shows in India alone, till date!
Box office performance
Looking at film's collections in numbers
On its fifth Sunday, October 4, Mirzapur added ₹0.15cr net to its earnings from 67 shows.
The film's overall occupancy for the day was recorded at 43%.
This came after a Saturday collection of ₹13L from 81 shows and a Friday earning of ₹17L across 74 shows with an overall occupancy of 44%.
Weekly breakdown
Breaking down 'Mirzapur: The Movie's collections by week
The film's first week in theaters was its most lucrative, generating ₹148.45cr in India net collections. The second week added another ₹55cr to the total, followed by ₹19.35cr in the third week and ₹6.7cr in the fourth week.
Now in its fifth week, Mirzapur: The Movie continues to draw audiences with its gripping storyline and familiar characters from the franchise.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about film
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie delves deeper into the ongoing power struggle for control over Mirzapur.
Old enemies return to the fray, while new threats emerge as various contenders try to stake their claim.
Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, with Divyenndu returning as Munna Bhaiya and Ali Fazal reprising his role as Guddu Pandit.
Actor's message
Fazal celebrated film's 1-month anniversary recently
Fazal celebrated the film's one-month anniversary by thanking audiences on Instagram.
He wrote, "The grill the focus. Bring it on. My film completes a month today in theaters."
"We did something right.. i like to think. Thank you again for all the love. Now go watch Drishyam 3."
Ajay Devgn's thriller is, meanwhile, having a great run at the box office.