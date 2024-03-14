Next Article

Yook Sungjae is gearing up for his solo comeback this year

Yook Sungjae set for solo comeback under new label

Mar 14, 2024

What's the story Yook Sungjae, also known by the mononym Sungjae, is preparing for his solo comeback. A member of the popular South Korean band BTOB, his new agency, IWill Media, confirmed that he will be releasing an album soon. This marks Sungjae's first musical endeavor since leaving CUBE Entertainment last year and his first release in 2024. The album is anticipated to drop in the first half of this year.

Know about the group

BTOB's journey and Sungjae's acting career

BTOB, known for their captivating ballads and live vocals, debuted in 2012 with singles Insane and Imagine. The band originally consisted of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, Ilhoon, and Sungjae. However, Ilhoon left the group in December 2020. Apart from his music career with BTOB, Sungjae has also made a name for himself as an actor since his debut in the drama Plus Nine Boys in 2014.

What Next?

BTOB's upcoming concert and new company formation

In addition to Sungjae's solo comeback, BTOB is also gearing up for their concert titled OUR DREAM. The event will take place at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul from March 22-24. Furthermore, a new company named "BTOB Company" was established by DOD, a leading entertainment company, last month specifically for BTOB members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel.

Insights

Sungjae's transition from CUBE Entertainment to IWill Media

In November 2023, BTOB members including Sungjae decided not to renew their contracts with CUBE Entertainment, ending a partnership that began in 2012. Following this decision, Sungjae joined IWill Media in December 2023. His upcoming solo album will be his first project under the new label and is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.