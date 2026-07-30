Bhumi Pednekkar, Zoya Akhtar, Guneet Monga gush over 'Ramayana' trailer
What's the story
The first trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has sparked widespread discussion since it was unveiled during Brahma Muhurat on Thursday. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the epic has generated strong reactions from both the film fraternity and audiences. While social media verdict remains divided, several celebrities have expressed admiration for the scale of the upcoming mythological drama.
Celebrity reactions
This is magnificent: Bhumi Pednekkar
Among the first celebrities to react was Bhumi Pednekkar, who shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories shortly after its release.
She wrote, "This is magnificent. Really looking forward to watching this. Ramayana is going to be a global spectacle."
More reactions
Naveen Polishetty, Zoya Akhtar, Guneet Monga also reacted
Chhichhore actor Naveen Polishetty also applauded the filmmaker's work.
Reacting to the trailer, he commented, "Epic. What a journey on this film. Mad respect @niteshtiwari22 sir."
Several other personalities from the film industry also shared their excitement after watching the trailer.
After Karan Johar posted the trailer on Instagram, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar responded with, "Karan, can't wait."
Producer Guneet Monga also praised the clip, describing it as "Incredible."
Audience reactions
How are netizens reacting to the trailer?
Apart from celebrity reactions, many moviegoers also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement.
Several fans lauded the VFX and scale and heaped praise on Yash.
One user wrote, "The #Ramayana trailer just dropped, and it's absolute madness from the first frame. Every shot hits like pure visual poetry."
Another said, "RAMA THE WARRIOR 😭❤️🏹 I'M SOLD HERE!!"
Mixed reactions
However, not everyone is impressed
Not every reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. A section of viewers questioned certain creative choices shown in the trailer.
One X user wrote, "#Ramayana trailer was soulless and did not evoke a single emotion. Maybe it's due to Namit, as he has hyped this movie and the VFX so much that I was prepared to be blown away, but honestly it was a dud."
Several fans were also disappointed by Sunny Deol's (who plays Lord Hanuman) absence from the clip.
Information
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana stars Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha. Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, and Indira Krishnan are also part of the ensemble cast. The music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027.