'Jana Nayagan' makers approach Supreme Court over certification row: Reports

The makers of Vijay 's Jana Nayagan have approached the Supreme Court , challenging an interim stay by the Madras High Court on the film's certification, reported India Today. The appeal was filed after the Chief Justice of the Madras HC stayed an order by Justice PT Asha directing the Central Board of Film Certification to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate . Per TOI, the makers have appealed that the plea be taken up as early as January 12.

Legal proceedings Madras HC has set next hearing for January 21 During the last hearing on Friday, CBFC representatives argued that they weren't given time to file a counter-affidavit after Justice Asha's judgment. They also claimed that Justice Asha had quashed an order from the CBFC Chairman without any appeal being filed for that reason. The movie has been delayed due to a complaint lodged with the CBFC alleging that its content hurts religious sentiments. Madras HC will next hear the matter on January 21.

Film details 'Jana Nayagan' features an ensemble cast Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan boasts a star-studded cast including Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde and Narain. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Sathyan Sooryan handles cinematography, and Pradeep E Ragav edits the film. It is co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film before his full-time transition to politics. It was initially scheduled for a January 9 release.