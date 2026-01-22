'BB 18's Chahat Pandey confirmed for 'The 50'

TV actor Chahat Pandey has been confirmed as a contestant on the upcoming reality show The 50. The show is a global sensation owned by Banijay and will be making its Indian debut on JioHotstar and Colors on February 1. It features a unique blend of celebrities and creators in an emotionally charged game that tests personal limits.

Career transition Pandey's journey from TV serials to reality shows Pandey has been a familiar face on Indian television, with notable roles in Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Durga Mata Ki Chhaya. She also gained fame as Pakhi in Hamari Bahu Silk in 2019. Speaking about her participation in The 50, she said, "I've been in front of the camera for years... The 50 feels completely different from anything I've done before."

Show insights Pandey's expectations and approach to 'The 50' Pandey added, "It's not just about competition or drama; it's about real people, raw emotions, and genuine connections." "I'm stepping into this with an open heart, ready to be myself, and excited to see how this journey will challenge me and make me grow even more." Pandey is also well-known for participating in Bigg Boss 18.

Co-contestant Hamid Barkzi also joins 'The 50' lineup Along with Pandey, Hamid Barkzi has also been confirmed as a contestant on The 50. He is known for his appearances on popular reality shows like Splitsvilla and Roadies. Speaking about his participation, he said, "My journey through shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla has taught me a lot. The 50 is different because every single move matters. There's no room for slip-ups."

