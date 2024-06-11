Next Article

EXO-CBX reaffirms commitment to EXO

EXO-CBX members will continue as EXO amid tensions with SM

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:09 pm Jun 11, 202404:09 pm

What's the story EXO-CBX members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin have publicly reaffirmed their commitment to continue group activities under the EXO banner despite ongoing disputes with SM Entertainment. This announcement came in response to media reports suggesting that the release of new music by EXO might be jeopardized due to the dispute. The artists' agency, INB100, clarified that the disagreement over payment terms with SM Entertainment does not affect their dedication toward EXO's full group activities.

Dispute unveiled

Dispute details: EXO-CBX's allegations against SM Entertainment

On Monday, representatives of EXO-CBX held a press conference to detail allegations of SM Entertainment's breach of settlement terms. The artists' agency, INB100, stated that it was unfair for SM Entertainment to demand 10% of the artists' individual earnings after breaching the agreement first. This dispute dates back to June 2023 when Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin filed a lawsuit against their former agency over allegations of unfair treatment and lack of financial transparency.

Agency's stand

SM Entertainment's response to EXO-CBX's allegations

SM Entertainment has responded to the allegations made by EXO-CBX, stating that they will not tolerate the group's denial of contract terms. The agency has expressed its intention to hold Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin accountable by taking them to court. Despite these ongoing legal battles, the members of EXO-CBX have remained steadfast in their commitment to continue their group activities under the EXO banner.

Accusations aired

EXO-CBX's new label INB100 accused SM Entertainment

In January 2024, Baekhyun established his own label, INB100, which now manages the individual activities of Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin as well as their collective projects as EXO-CBX. Despite this arrangement, INB100 has accused SM Entertainment of disregarding agreed terms by insisting on receiving 10% of revenue from the artists' individual activities. This accusation adds another layer to the ongoing dispute between the artists and their former agency.