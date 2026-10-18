Cockroach Janata Party threatens legal action if activists not released
Entertainment
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) says it will take legal action if its activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are not released by tomorrow.
Both were picked up by Delhi Police on October 12 for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, a spot where protests are no longer allowed, and have been in custody since.
CJP says activists held without charges
CJP claims the two are being held without any official charges and is now working with lawyer Kapil Sibal to get them out.
The party feels these arrests are just attempts to scare them off, but insists they are not backing down.
This is not their first fight: recently, they also helped another activist get bail after challenging what they call unfair treatment by authorities.