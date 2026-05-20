Delhi HC seeks 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' review citing SSB constable
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has asked for a review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge after a head constable with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in New Delhi claimed the film might reveal sensitive military info.
Even though the movie is fiction, the court said these concerns should be checked out.
For now, there's no ban or restriction on its release.
'Dhurandhar 2' crosses 1,700cr worldwide
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC will look into the complaint.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, continues to crush it at the box office, crossing ₹1,700 crore worldwide.
The action-packed franchise also features R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.