Delhi HC seeks 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' review citing SSB constable Entertainment May 20, 2026

The Delhi High Court has asked for a review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge after a head constable with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in New Delhi claimed the film might reveal sensitive military info.

Even though the movie is fiction, the court said these concerns should be checked out.

For now, there's no ban or restriction on its release.