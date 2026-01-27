'Dhamaal 4' release pushed again; now to arrive in July

Details

It avoided March release window due to heavy competition

The makers decided to move the film from its March 19 spot as it has become the battleground for two tentpoles: the mega sequel Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's next, Toxic. Then, it was shifted to June 12. But now it has been pushed further in search of a relatively vacant window. Kickstarted in 2007, the Dhamaal franchise has survived by bringing in new stars and evolving with each edition.