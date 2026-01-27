'Dhamaal 4' release pushed again; now to arrive in July
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated comedy film, Dhamaal 4, has been postponed yet again. Originally slated for a March 19, 2026, release, it was later moved to June 12. Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that the film will hit theaters on July 3, 2026. He revealed that the decision to change the date was made as it falls on an auspicious day.
Details
It avoided March release window due to heavy competition
The makers decided to move the film from its March 19 spot as it has become the battleground for two tentpoles: the mega sequel Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's next, Toxic. Then, it was shifted to June 12. But now it has been pushed further in search of a relatively vacant window. Kickstarted in 2007, the Dhamaal franchise has survived by bringing in new stars and evolving with each edition.
Film information
'Dhamaal 4' cast and crew details
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film also introduces new faces like Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. Devgn is one of the producers along with Bhushan Kumar and others.