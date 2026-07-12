'Dhamaal 4' soars, mints ₹22.5 crore on Day 2
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's latest comedy, Dhamaal 4, has witnessed a significant surge at the box office on its second day. The film raked in an estimated ₹22.5 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹36.5 crore within two days of release, per Sacnilk. Directed by Indra Kumar, this fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise clashed with Hollywood's Moana but still performed well across India.
Box office growth
Family audiences are enjoying the comedy
The substantial jump in collections on Saturday indicates that family audiences are flocking to theaters, giving the comedy entertainer a healthy boost after its opening day. The movie had opened with ₹14 crore on Friday. If it continues at this pace, Dhamaal 4 is all set to cross the ₹50 crore mark comfortably by Sunday night.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Dhamaal 4 stars Devgn as Guddu and Riteish Deshmukh as Lallan, with Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi reprising their roles from previous installments. The story follows these characters on a hilarious mission to find Shaitaan Singh's hidden treasure, filled with mistaken identities, slapstick humor, and chaotic adventures. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics.
Production details
Supporting cast and technical team
The project also stars Ravi Kishan as Adhoora, Sanjay Mishra as Johnny, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Patkar, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles. It has been produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The soundtrack is composed by Rohansh Pandit and Abeer Pandit with lyrics by Kumaar, among others. The album features songs like Chatni, Qeher, and Saree.