'Dhamaal 4' box office collection

'Dhamaal 4' soars, mints ₹22.5 crore on Day 2

By Isha Sharma 09:25 am Jul 12, 202609:25 am

What's the story

Ajay Devgn's latest comedy, Dhamaal 4, has witnessed a significant surge at the box office on its second day. The film raked in an estimated ₹22.5 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹36.5 crore within two days of release, per Sacnilk. Directed by Indra Kumar, this fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise clashed with Hollywood's Moana but still performed well across India.