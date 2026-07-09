'Dhamaal 4' ending hints at a possible 5th film: Report
What's the story
The much-anticipated fourth installment of the Dhamaal franchise is set to release on Friday. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are confident that Dhamaal 4 will be as successful as its predecessors. The film reportedly ends with a hint of a sequel, setting the stage for Dhamaal 5.
Sequel details
'Dhamaal 5' expected to be a 'madcap, crazy entertainer'
A source told the portal, "At the end of Dhamaal 4, there's a scene which indicates that Dhamaal 5 is also in the offing." "And just like the first four parts, Dhamaal 5 is also expected to be a madcap, crazy entertainer, going by the sequence." Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, among others.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of 'Dhamaal 4'
Dhamaal 4 features Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. New additions to the comedy franchise include Esha Gupta, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Patkar, Anjali Anand, and Ravi Kishan. The film is produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios, and presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Devgn Films.