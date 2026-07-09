'Dhamaal 4' ending hints at a possible 5th film: Report

Sequel details

'Dhamaal 5' expected to be a 'madcap, crazy entertainer'

A source told the portal, "At the end of Dhamaal 4, there's a scene which indicates that Dhamaal 5 is also in the offing." "And just like the first four parts, Dhamaal 5 is also expected to be a madcap, crazy entertainer, going by the sequence." Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, among others.