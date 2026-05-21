June 4 or 5? Here's when 'Dhurandhar 2' hits JioHotstar
What's the story
The much-awaited digital premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on JioHotstar is just around the corner. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, will have a grand digital premiere on June 4 evening. However, it will be available to stream from June 5. The streaming platform announced that audiences can watch the "Raw & Undekha" version of the movie for the first time in India. The uncut version of the first movie will start streaming from Friday, both on JioHotstar and Netflix.
Special premiere
Special pre-show to be aired before the film
JioHotstar has also announced a special 30-minute pre-show before the film's premiere. This will include candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, and fun moments from the making of the film. Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said, "Today's audiences are seeking deeper immersion and participation and this premiere has been designed to deliver exactly that."
Franchise success
Recap of 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in theaters on December 5, 2025. The second part hit cinemas on March 19 this year and continued the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari. The films follow an undercover operative sent to Lyari in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network by infiltrating a Baloch gang and marrying a local politician's daughter. The first film is streaming on Netflix in India.
Star-studded cast
About the cast and box office collection
Along with Singh, the films also star Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor. Akshaye Khanna also played a key role in the first part. The franchise has crossed the ₹3,000 crore mark worldwide and is the first Indian film series to achieve this feat.