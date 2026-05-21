'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' will stream on JioHotstar

June 4 or 5? Here's when 'Dhurandhar 2' hits JioHotstar

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:52 pm May 21, 202602:52 pm

What's the story

The much-awaited digital premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on JioHotstar is just around the corner. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, will have a grand digital premiere on June 4 evening. However, it will be available to stream from June 5. The streaming platform announced that audiences can watch the "Raw & Undekha" version of the movie for the first time in India. The uncut version of the first movie will start streaming from Friday, both on JioHotstar and Netflix.