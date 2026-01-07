Dhurandhar is a big win for TV actors, says Aasif Sheikh
Aasif Sheikh, known from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, called Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar a "huge breakthrough" for TV actors.
He pointed out how many familiar faces—like Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Saumya Tandon—are part of the cast.
Why's everyone talking about 'Dhurandhar?'
Since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has gained significant attention worldwide. The story follows Ranveer Singh as Hamza, a spy who goes undercover in gangster Rehman Dakait's crew to uncover ISI secrets.
Besides the big names, several TV actors like Bedi and Tandon play key roles.
What makes the movie stand out?
Dhurandhar dives into espionage and terrorism with a star-studded cast: R Madhavan as spymaster Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal (inspired by Ilyas Kashmiri).
The film's intense plot and strong performances are getting lots of love from audiences.