'Dhurandhar' sets Japan release date

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' gets Japan release date

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:37 pm Apr 29, 202602:37 pm

What's the story

The acclaimed Hindi film, Dhurandhar (Part 1), directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to hit Japanese theaters on July 10, 2026. This announcement comes after the film's record-breaking performance at the global box office. Dhurandhar (Part 1) has made history by becoming the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America. It has also set records as the highest-grossing Indian film in both Canada and Australia.