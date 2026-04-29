Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' gets Japan release date
What's the story
The acclaimed Hindi film, Dhurandhar (Part 1), directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to hit Japanese theaters on July 10, 2026. This announcement comes after the film's record-breaking performance at the global box office. Dhurandhar (Part 1) has made history by becoming the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America. It has also set records as the highest-grossing Indian film in both Canada and Australia.
Film's appeal
Cast and crew of 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar is a unique mix of high-octane action, drama, and layered storytelling. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key supporting roles. It is written and directed by Dhar. Dhurandhar is the first part of a two-film series. The story revolves around an Indian spy who infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld.
Sequel's storyline
About 'Dhurandhar 2'
The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, delves deeper into the life of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who has now become Hamza Ali Mazari. After defeating mobster Rehman Dakait in the first film, Jaskirat is now firmly entrenched in Karachi's underworld. The story follows his efforts to dismantle criminal networks and the financial backbone of terrorist operations, culminating in a psychological battle with the mastermind.