'Dhurandhar' smashes records as 2025's biggest Indian blockbuster

"Dhurandhar," an action-packed thriller from director Aditya Dhar, has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Released on December 5, it stars Ranveer Singh as a daring spy and Akshaye Khanna as a notorious gang leader, with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi rounding out the cast.

In numbers: The film soared past ₹1,100cr worldwide by late December—pulling in about ₹862cr from India alone.

Internationally, it made $24.4 million (roughly ₹220cr), with North America chipping in a hefty $15.66 million (₹140cr).

Its fourth weekend still brought in nearly ₹62cr at home—a rare feat for Hindi cinema lately.

What's next? A direct sequel, "Dhurandhar 2," is set to hit theaters March 19, 2026.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma teased on X that if the first part scared filmmakers from the South, the second will terrify them, while also applauding Aditya Dhar's impact on pan-India films.