'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer release date is here
Ranveer Singh just revealed that the trailer for his new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is coming out tomorrow (March 7) at 11:01am.
Rumors about trailer release date
This announcement finally ends all the rumors about when we'd get a first look. Some thought it would drop on Holi (March 3), but those reports were denied.
Fun fact: the first teaser actually used footage from Dhurandhar's end credits.
Film's release date and runtime
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 hits theaters March 19 in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The cast is stacked with Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and more.
Reports suggest a runtime of about 3 hours 55 minutes.