Dutt to make 'Kaante 2' in memory of Gupta
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt is set to fulfill Sanjay Gupta's dream of making Kaante 2 in memory of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who recently passed away.
Dutt shared his grief online, recalling their recent conversations about movies and promising to carry forward Gupta's dream of making Kaante 2.
Dutt mourns Gupta, promises 'Kaante 2'
Dutt's post reflected how much Gupta meant to him, both personally and professionally.
Sanjay Dutt shared an emotional note on X mourning Gupta's demise and promised to fulfill Gupta's wish by bringing Kaante 2 to life and keeping his legacy alive.