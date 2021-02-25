Last updated on Feb 25, 2021, 01:30 am

Vision is finally getting the recognition he deserves with the first series in MCU Phase Four, WandaVision. Introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, he has somehow remained on the sidelines despite his immense powers. With the season finale of WandaVision right around the corner, hopefully, we will see the synthetic android reach his full potential, and display more of his super-cool powers and abilities.

Density manipulation Can manipulate density for both offensive and defensive purposes

Vision can control the density of his body according to different scenarios. Through this manipulation tactic, he can become ultra-light, ultra-dense, immaterial, heavy, or even fly. Vision uses density manipulation for both offensive and defensive purposes. While he has used this many times in comics, in MCU, he uses one particular aspect of this power the most, which we will discuss next.

Intangibility The power of 'intangibility' for phasing through people/organisms

Vision has often showcased the ability to phase through people. To achieve this intangibility, he enables minimum density, which allows him to pass a part or all of his body through another living being. If he wants to attack a person, he can increase his density after phasing in to cause excruciating pain. If he increases his density more, he can kill someone too.

Combat Trained by Cap, has superhuman senses, combat expertise, and intelligence

Vision has multiple superhuman senses as well as superhuman stamina, reflexes, speed, agility, and strength. Some of these are further enhanced by his density manipulation. He is also an expert in unarmed combat, as he was trained by Captain America. The combination of superhuman abilities and mastery in combat with his 'faster than a computer'-like intelligence makes him a great fighter.

Solar beam The powerful solar beams through the gem in his forehead

The Solar Gem on Vision's head absorbs solar energy to enable his functioning. He can channel some amount of this stored energy back through the gem on his forehead to shoot a narrow beam of radiation. At maximum temperature, this beam can melt through a 1-inch plate of steel in 5 seconds. In MCU, the solar gem is replaced by the mind stone.

Shape-Shifting His ability to shape-shift is beneficial for stealth missions