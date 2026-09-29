Cindy Crawford's family 'struggling emotionally' to plan memorial for son
What's the story
The family of model Presley Gerber, who passed away at 27, is currently in a state of emotional turmoil as they prepare for his memorial service. According to PEOPLE, the family is still deciding on the location for the tribute. The source said, "It's hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally." "Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there."
Memorial details
'They want to keep it very intimate...'
Another source told the outlet that the family is still figuring out the details of the memorial.
"They want to keep it very intimate, but there's so many people in Presley's life who loved him; the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high."
"The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach."
Emotional aftermath
They are saddened beyond words
A source close to Gerber's sister Kaia Gerber, 25, had earlier told the outlet that the family was in "total shock" after his death.
"They are saddened beyond words."
Another source close to their mother, Cindy Crawford, confirmed that she and Rande Gerber were always involved in their son's life.
"Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley."
Tragic loss
Cause of death still pending
Gerber passed away on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility, as per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
His autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is still pending.
A family representative confirmed his death and requested privacy for his loved ones during this difficult time.
"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," they said in a statement.
Advocacy
Gerber was open about mental health, substance abuse battles
In recent years, Gerber was candid about his mental health and battles with substance abuse.
He used his experiences to encourage others to speak openly about topics that are often stigmatized.
His last public appearance was in June at a mental health event in Malibu with his parents.