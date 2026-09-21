Abhishek Chaubey to present short film 'Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot'
What's the story
Filmmakers Abhishek Chaubey and Navdeep Singh will present the short film Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot by director Shivam Shankar, reported Variety. The film will premiere globally on September 24 on the YouTube channel Oh Short Flips, curated by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Mumbai-based filmmaker Shankar has not only directed but also produced the short alongside Ranjan Singh and RG.
Film's premise
Here's what happens in the short film
Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot revolves around a disgruntled brass band musician who vents his frustration on a public toilet wall.
This act triggers an avalanche of strangers leaving their own messages on the same wall.
The graffiti continues to multiply until it becomes impossible to ignore that the toilet is crumbling apart, and municipal officials arrive on the scene.
Filmmakers' views
'BBB' is enjoyable yet disturbing: Chaubey
Chaubey said, "What I loved most about BBB is Shivam's modern approach to the narrative and the fact that it is so enjoyable, yet so disturbing."
Singh added, "Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot is acutely observed, astutely directed, and insanely relevant to the times we find ourselves in."
The film stars Vandana Joshi, Prasanna Bisht, Apeksha Iyer, Naseem Mughal, and Rishi Solanki.
Director's insight
Shankar on his unfiltered gaze at India
Shankar, a film direction student from AAFT and writer for Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians, said the film is his attempt to look at India without any filters.
"The film is my attempt to look at India without any filters, the everyday politics we live through in society, told through a raw, unguarded gaze," he said.
Film's accolades
It has already traveled to several film festivals
Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot has already made its mark on the festival circuit by screening at several prestigious events. These include the 29th Kurzfilmtage Winterthur and Roma Short Film Festival.
It has also been screened at IFFSA Toronto, Yellowstone International Film Festival, and Tirana International Film Festival, among others.
The short film has won second-best film honors at IDSFFK and best editing at Tokyo International Short Film Festival.
YouTube channel
'Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot' is 3rd title on Oh Short Flips
Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot is the third title to be released on Oh Short Flips after Incognito and Bobby Beauty Parlour.
Incognito was presented by Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, while Bobby Beauty Parlour was presented by Imtiaz Ali and Kashyap.