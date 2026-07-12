'Against India's integrity': Government committee backs ban on 'Satluj'
What's the story
A committee formed by the Central government to review the film Satluj has recommended that the ban on its public access via online streaming platforms should continue. The film, directed by Honey Trehan, allegedly threatens India's sovereignty and integrity, according to government sources. The movie tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was abducted and killed by state police in 1995. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal.
Legal basis
Committee found ban on 'Satluj' under IT Act justified
The committee found the ban on Satluj under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act justified, reported PTI. This section allows the government to prohibit online content for reasons such as India's sovereignty and integrity, state defense, security, friendly relations with foreign states, and public order. The committee comprises representatives from various ministries, including information and broadcasting, home affairs, electronics and IT, women and child development, external affairs, defense, and law and justice.
Film's portrayal
Controversy surrounding film escalated in Punjab recently
The committee also criticized Satluj for its alleged unbalanced narrative. It accused the film of whitewashing the actions of militants while emphasizing the excesses committed by security forces in Punjab during the militancy years. The controversy over the drama escalated in Punjab with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanding an end to the ban and the Shiromani Akali Dal planning to screen it across the state.
OTT platform action
'Satluj' was quietly released and then abruptly removed
The film was removed from ZEE5 for Indian viewers two days after its July 3 release, due to security concerns cited by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Following this, the ministry constituted an inter-department committee under the IT Rules 2021 to thoroughly examine the film and suggest future steps. Part III of these rules allows the I&B Ministry to invoke Section 69A to monitor OTT content not covered by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).