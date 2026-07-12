'Against India's integrity': Government committee backs ban on 'Satluj'

OTT platform action

'Satluj' was quietly released and then abruptly removed

The film was removed from ZEE5 for Indian viewers two days after its July 3 release, due to security concerns cited by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Following this, the ministry constituted an inter-department committee under the IT Rules 2021 to thoroughly examine the film and suggest future steps. Part III of these rules allows the I&B Ministry to invoke Section 69A to monitor OTT content not covered by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).