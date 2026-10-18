Haasan pays tribute to Mohan at Chennai 75th birth anniversary

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor and playwright Crazy Mohan at his 75th birth anniversary event in Chennai, saying, "I'm fortunate to have worked with some of the greatest talents in India and Mohan was one among them."

Haasan shared how being around Mohan was always fun and said, "People will always remember something good about him."

The event was hosted by Crazy Creations, Mohan's own theater group.