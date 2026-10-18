Haasan pays tribute to Mohan at Chennai 75th birth anniversary
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor and playwright Crazy Mohan at his 75th birth anniversary event in Chennai, saying, "I'm fortunate to have worked with some of the greatest talents in India and Mohan was one among them."
Haasan shared how being around Mohan was always fun and said, "People will always remember something good about him."
The event was hosted by Crazy Creations, Mohan's own theater group.
Crazy Mohan award honors 3 professionals
The Crazy Mohan Award of Professional Excellence was given to M.S. Meenakshi, senior interventional cardiologist, MIOT Hospital, Arasu Mohan, specialist in Nephrology, Ministry of Health, Oman, and Bharatanatyam dancer Mridula Sriram.
Actor and theater artiste Maadhu Balaji of Crazy Creations said Mr. Haasan was the troupe's mentor after Mohan's passing and highlighted new projects like "Chamber of Humour" that have become successful.