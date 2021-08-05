Has Apple TV+ acquired Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle' for $200mn?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 07:57 pm

Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle' has a stellar star cast

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn's highly anticipated spy-thriller, Argylle is headed the Apple TV+ way. The streamer has reportedly bought the film, which has the potential to be a franchise, for a whopping $200mn, a befitting nod to its stellar cast. So if a single film earns so much, imagine how much the franchise will be commanding? Notably, Vaughn-Apple TV+'s association had begun last year.

Cast

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Samuel L Jackson are among cast

Now, coming to its star cast. The film has Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill, Marvel's Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, Schitt's Creek fame Catherine O'Hara, WWE wrestler/F9: The Fast Saga actor John Cena, Sam Rockwell of Jojo Rabbit fame and Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard. Also, Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa makes her movie debut with it.

Twitter Post

This Twitter page shared the news

Adaptation

Movie is based on novel, which will launch in 2022

Talking about the collaboration, Vaughn said, "I'm thrilled to team with Apple and bring the most compelling spy thriller I've ever read to the only streaming service that can create a franchise of this scale and quality for global audiences to experience." Argylle is based on author Ellie Conway's novel, which will launch in 2022. It's about the world's greatest spy and his adventure.

Crew

Script has been penned by 'Wonder Woman' writer Jason Fuchs

It's a rare situation when a movie and cast are announced even before the novel is launched. While the storyline has been adapted from the book, the script has been penned by Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs. Along with Vaughn and Fuchs, other producers are Adam Bohling and David Reid. Plus, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach are the executive producers.

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ will stream 'See' S02, 'Mr. Corman'

Returning to Apple TV+, it's set to premiere some interesting series and movies in the coming weeks. Some of the awaited series are Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr. Corman and second seasons of Octavia Spencer-Kate Hudson's Truth Be Told, Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show and Jason Momoa's See. Sci-fi shows— Foundation and Invasion, and movies like CODA and Blush are also among others.