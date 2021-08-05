Home / News / Entertainment News / Has Apple TV+ acquired Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle' for $200mn?
Entertainment

Has Apple TV+ acquired Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle' for $200mn?

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 07:57 pm
Has Apple TV+ acquired Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle' for $200mn?
Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle' has a stellar star cast

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn's highly anticipated spy-thriller, Argylle is headed the Apple TV+ way. The streamer has reportedly bought the film, which has the potential to be a franchise, for a whopping $200mn, a befitting nod to its stellar cast. So if a single film earns so much, imagine how much the franchise will be commanding? Notably, Vaughn-Apple TV+'s association had begun last year.

In this article
Cast

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Samuel L Jackson are among cast

Now, coming to its star cast. The film has Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill, Marvel's Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, Schitt's Creek fame Catherine O'Hara, WWE wrestler/F9: The Fast Saga actor John Cena, Sam Rockwell of Jojo Rabbit fame and Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard. Also, Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa makes her movie debut with it.

Twitter Post

This Twitter page shared the news

Adaptation

Movie is based on novel, which will launch in 2022

Talking about the collaboration, Vaughn said, "I'm thrilled to team with Apple and bring the most compelling spy thriller I've ever read to the only streaming service that can create a franchise of this scale and quality for global audiences to experience." Argylle is based on author Ellie Conway's novel, which will launch in 2022. It's about the world's greatest spy and his adventure.

Crew

Script has been penned by 'Wonder Woman' writer Jason Fuchs

It's a rare situation when a movie and cast are announced even before the novel is launched. While the storyline has been adapted from the book, the script has been penned by Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs. Along with Vaughn and Fuchs, other producers are Adam Bohling and David Reid. Plus, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach are the executive producers.

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ will stream 'See' S02, 'Mr. Corman'

Returning to Apple TV+, it's set to premiere some interesting series and movies in the coming weeks. Some of the awaited series are Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr. Corman and second seasons of Octavia Spencer-Kate Hudson's Truth Be Told, Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show and Jason Momoa's See. Sci-fi shows— Foundation and Invasion, and movies like CODA and Blush are also among others.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Ranjha' review: Soulful track reflects separation of military couples aptly

Latest News

#ENGvIND, Day 2: Match well poised as rain mars proceedings

Sports

Indian woman seeks justice in US; alleges dowry-related torture

World

'Mera Dil Bhi' review: Shaheer Sheikh-Mamta's music video is torturous

Entertainment

Air pollution linked with higher risk of dementia: Study

World

Vodafone Idea shares hit 52-week low amid uncertainty over future

Business

Latest Entertainment News

'Ranjha' review: Soulful track reflects separation of military couples aptly

Entertainment

South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10

Entertainment

Suriya signs four-movie deal with Amazon Prime, releasing from September

Entertainment

After Vijay, court schools Dhanush for seeking car's tax exemption

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'See' S02: Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista ready for epic duel

Entertainment

'Sweet Girl' trailer: Father-daughter duo fights for family and justice

Entertainment

'The Witcher' Season-2: Netflix unveils first teaser trailer, release date

Entertainment

Jason Momoa leaves Toronto as he wraps 'See' S03 filming

Entertainment

Henry Cavill News

'John Wick' helmer Chad Stahelski, Cavill collaborating for 'Highlander' remake

Entertainment

'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill coming

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Henry Cavill: This 'Witcher' is 'Superman' for real

Entertainment

Which actor could be the next James Bond 007?

Entertainment

Other choices instead of Chris Hemsworth for Hulk Hogan movie

Entertainment
Trending Topics