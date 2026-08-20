Himesh Reshammiya's label acquires music rights of 'Arjun Naga'
What's the story
Himesh Reshammiya's music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, has added another film to its portfolio. The label has acquired the music rights for Anil Sharma's upcoming film, Arjun Naga. This acquisition follows the earlier announcement that the label had also secured the music rights for Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The move marks a significant expansion for Himesh Reshammiya Melodies beyond films produced under Reshammiya's own banner.
Film details
'Arjun Naga' is a multi-genre mass entertainer
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has now acquired the music rights of Arjun Naga, directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar (2001) and Gadar 2 (2023) fame."
"Himesh Reshammiya has also composed the music for the film."
"Arjun Naga is a multi-genre mass entertainer, and its soundtrack will reflect the same. Hence, expect songs spanning different moods and genres."
Previous collaborations
Reshammiya and Sharma's previous collaborations
This is the third time Reshammiya and Sharma have collaborated.
Their first project together was Apne (2007), featuring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.
They later worked on Genius (2018), which marked the adult acting debut of Sharma's son, Utkarsh.
Despite its box office failure, the songs from Genius became immensely popular online.
Cast details
Utkarsh Sharma to lead the cast of 'Arjun Naga'
Utkarsh Sharma, who starred in Genius, will also lead the cast of Arjun Naga. The film also stars Arjun Rampal as the antagonist.
Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has also acquired the music rights for Gunmaaster G9.
The film marks a reunion between Reshammiya and Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) actor Emraan Hashmi and director Aditya Datt.
It also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.