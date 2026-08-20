Himesh Reshammiya's label acquires music rights of 'Arjun Naga'

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has now acquired the music rights of Arjun Naga, directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar (2001) and Gadar 2 (2023) fame."

"Himesh Reshammiya has also composed the music for the film."

"Arjun Naga is a multi-genre mass entertainer, and its soundtrack will reflect the same. Hence, expect songs spanning different moods and genres."