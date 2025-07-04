Hina Khan lauds Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' trailer

TL;DR

'Tanvi The Great' focuses on young woman with autism

The movie follows Tanvi Raina (played by newcomer Shubhangi Dutt), a young woman with autism who sets out to hoist the Indian flag at Siachen to honor her father. It highlights her fight against social barriers and expectations.

The cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios with NFDC, it'll be distributed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.