Hina Khan lauds Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' trailer
Anupam Kher's film, Tanvi The Great, is already making waves—its trailer hit 30 million views in just one day. Viewers are loving its emotional vibe, and big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have shown their support.
The film had a grand premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival before releasing in theaters on July 18 next year.
'Tanvi The Great' focuses on young woman with autism
The movie follows Tanvi Raina (played by newcomer Shubhangi Dutt), a young woman with autism who sets out to hoist the Indian flag at Siachen to honor her father. It highlights her fight against social barriers and expectations.
The cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker.
Produced by Anupam Kher Studios with NFDC, it'll be distributed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.