Who is Honey Trehan? Exploring career of 'Satluj' director
What's the story
Honey Trehan, a casting director and assistant director-turned-director, has been in the news lately for his directorial venture Satluj. The film, based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has ignited fresh debates on censorship and artistic freedom in India. Before Satluj, Trehan was known for his work with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on films like Maqbool and Omkara. Here's everything you need to know about him.
Career progression
Early life and career beginnings
Born on October 4, 1978, in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Trehan's journey in the industry started as an assistant director. He later made a name for himself as a casting director with films like Makdee (2002), Maqbool (2003), Omkara (2006), Kaminey (2009), Delhi Belly (2011), Talvar (2015), and Udta Punjab (2016). His unique approach to casting, focusing on actors who fit a role rather than just bankable stars, revolutionized Bollywood's perception of this profession.
Creative partnership
Trehan's close collaboration with Bhardwaj
Trehan's reputation as a casting director was largely built during his nearly two-decade-long association with Bhardwaj. He not only assisted with direction but also handled casting for several of Bhardwaj's films. Together with filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, another Bhardwaj protege, Trehan built MacGuffin Pictures, the production banner responsible for films like A Death in the Gunj, Konkana Sen Sharma's debut directorial. However, Trehan's partnership with Bhardwaj took a hit over creative differences during the making of gangster drama Sapna Didi.
Project dispute
The split came around 2017
Trehan's directorial debut was to be Sapna Didi, based on Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Per India Today, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan were attached to star. Bhardwaj was to produce. However, in December 2017, it was announced that Bhardwaj would take over as director. Both men insisted the decision was mutual and amicable. However, the split saw the strong collaborators going their separate ways. Sapna Didi never materialized. It changed shape and was released as O'Romeo in 2026.
New beginnings
Directorial debut and production ventures
After parting ways with Bhardwaj, Trehan made his directorial debut with Raat Akeli Hai in 2020. The Netflix crime thriller received positive reviews for its atmospheric storytelling and strong performances. He also ventured into production with Sharmaji Namkeen, the final film of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Following Kapoor's death during production, the film was completed with Paresh Rawal stepping into the role.
Recent release
'Satluj': Controversies, censorship, and debate
Trehan's latest film, Satluj, is based on the life of Khalra. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role and follows Khalra's investigation into disappearances and police atrocities during Punjab's militancy years. However, the film faced several hurdles before its release, including demands for 127 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a canceled screening at the Toronto International Film Festival reportedly due to objections from Indian authorities.
Film's removal
Looking ahead for Trehan
On July 3 this year, Satluj quietly premiered on ZEE5. However, within 48 hours, it was removed from the platform. The film's removal sparked a debate on censorship, artistic freedom, and the right to tell uncomfortable stories from India's past. Despite these controversies, Trehan has carved a niche for himself in casting, production, and direction by often choosing unconventional stories.