Who is Honey Trehan? Exploring career of 'Satluj' director

Project dispute

The split came around 2017

Trehan's directorial debut was to be Sapna Didi, based on Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Per India Today, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan were attached to star. Bhardwaj was to produce. However, in December 2017, it was announced that Bhardwaj would take over as director. Both men insisted the decision was mutual and amicable. However, the split saw the strong collaborators going their separate ways. Sapna Didi never materialized. It changed shape and was released as O'Romeo in 2026.