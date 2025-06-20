How Oprah went from TV darling to global powerhouse

What's the story

Oprah Winfrey's evolution into an American cultural icon is a stunning tale of resilience, innovation, and influence.

From her humble roots to emerging as a media mogul, Winfrey has made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and beyond.

Her ability to connect with audiences and tackle pressing social issues has established her as a household name.

Here's looking at key parts of Winfrey's career that made her an icon.