How Oprah went from TV darling to global powerhouse
What's the story
Oprah Winfrey's evolution into an American cultural icon is a stunning tale of resilience, innovation, and influence.
From her humble roots to emerging as a media mogul, Winfrey has made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and beyond.
Her ability to connect with audiences and tackle pressing social issues has established her as a household name.
Here's looking at key parts of Winfrey's career that made her an icon.
Television breakthrough
The rise of 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'
Winfrey's big break came with The Oprah Winfrey Show, which premiered in 1986.
The show soon took off for its distinctive format of celebrity interviews, self-help segments, and conversations on social issues.
It became the highest-rated talk show in TV history, airing for 25 years until 2011.
The platform enabled Winfrey to connect with millions of viewers every day and become a trusted voice in American homes.
Entrepreneurial spirit
Building Harpo Productions
In 1988, Winfrey founded Harpo Productions, a career-defining move where she took control over the production of her show.
The move not only showed her entrepreneurial spirit but also paved the way for other ventures in film and television production.
Harpo Productions churned out several successful projects that broadened Winfrey's influence in the media landscape.
Literary influence
Impactful book club selections
Winfrey started her book club segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, changing the course of publishing forever.
Her picks would become bestsellers overnight, thanks to "The Oprah Effect."
By promoting diverse authors and stories, she inspired millions of viewers to read and highlighted important cultural narratives.
Giving back
Philanthropy and social advocacy
Apart from her illustrious entertainment career, Winfrey is also known for her philanthropy and advocacy.
She established the Oprah Winfrey Foundation and has been a generous donor to numerous causes, including education, healthcare, and international disaster relief efforts.
Her dedication toward philanthropy has inspired millions of others to engage in charitable work, creating a global impact.
Media expansion
Launching own network
After ending The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011, Winfrey launched the OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) channel—a joint venture with Discovery Communications—expanding her media empire into cable television programming.
This new venture was centered on inspirational content to uplift audiences across the globe. It included storytelling initiatives across different genres, including reality TV series, documentaries, scripted dramas, etc.