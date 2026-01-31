Why Imran Khan took 11-year break from Bollywood

Imran Khan , who took an 11-year break from Bollywood , recently opened up about his decision. In an interview with TOI, he said that he had to step back from the film industry because "the weightage on those metrics started to swing too far away." He added that he wanted to spend time with his daughter and re-evaluate why he was doing what he was doing.

Financial security Financial security played a role in his decision Khan further explained that his financial security made the decision to take a break easier. "Speaking purely for myself, from sitting in a place of very comfortable privilege... I was fortunate enough that I was making good money in movies. I was financially very secure, very comfortable, I still am," he said. "I had more than enough to live comfortably. So that is not a driving factor for employment."

Disinterest 'Stardom did not excite me' Khan also revealed that he had enough of a taste of the film industry to understand that stardom did not excite him. He said, "Whatever that ephemeral thing is, the excitement of celebrity or fame, is not interesting or intoxicating for me." "I also, by that point, had had enough of a taste of it to understand that stardom did not excite me."

