Imtiaz Ali praises 'Dhurandhar,' 'Saiyaara' for bringing people to theaters

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently shared his thoughts on the success of films like Dhurandhar and Saiyaara . Speaking to IANS, he said that these successes show that audiences will go to theaters if the content is worth their money. He said, "Firstly, as a filmmaker, I'm very happy when a film does very well." "I'm very happy, especially when people come to the theater perhaps again and again to watch it."

Filmmaker's perspective 'Nothing complicated about this simple truth' Ali further said, "It's the people that choose the kind of cinema that they want. It's simple, and there's nothing complicated about this simple truth." He added that he doesn't believe in the idea that one type of film's success prevents another from succeeding. "I've seen all my life, people say, 'Love stories are working so the action films won't work.' It's not like that."

Audience preference 'Then people were like, love stories won't work...' Ali further elaborated, "When Sholay was about to release, people were saying Sholay won't work. But look what that film has turned out to be." He also mentioned the skepticism around Dhurandhar's release, which proved unfounded. "Then people were like, love stories won't work. Love stories are not working, that too with new people but then there's Saiyaara."

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